ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 To Be Out At 2 Pm, Know How To Check Scores Online

ICSI CS executive result 2022 is scheduled to be released today in the second half. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

icsi cs Executive result 2022

ICSI CS Executive result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be releasing the ICSI CS Executive results for the June 2022 session on August 25, 2022. All the registered candidates who took the executive exam will be able to check their result at 2 pm today. It will be uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to executive result, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu. 

Along with result, the subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released. It will be available on the institute’s website, icsi.edu. Candidates should know that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address. Meanwhile, the highlights of professional result which has been released at 11 am can be checked here. 

CS professional result 2022 pass percentage

Candidates who attain at least 40% marks will be considered qualified for pursuing the CS professional course. Now, as the result is declared, ICSI CS professional Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address within 30 days of the result declaration. Check and download the ICSI CS professional result online via the steps mentioned below. The next session of Professional and Executive final exams will take place from December 21 to December 30, 2022.

Check result release date and time here 

  • CS Professional result has been released on August 25 at 11 am
  • CS Executive result will be released on August 25 at 2:00 PM

What will be mentioned on ICSI CS Result 2022?

  • Subject-wise break-up of marks
  • Passing status
  • Name
  • Roll number
  • Total marks

Here is how to check CS executive result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the executive exam should go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates should click on the ICSI CS Executive result link 2022
  • Step 3: Then candidates should log in using CS registration ID and password
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the result of CS  Executive will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and save the result
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
