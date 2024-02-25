Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme Examinations conducted in December 2023. ICSI has already declared the CS professional programme result was declared at 11 am. Aspiring candidates can check their scores and download their marks sheets from the official institute website, icsi.edu.

ICSI will upload the subject-wise breakdown of marks and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement on its website. It's important to note that candidates from the Executive course will not receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

How to check CS Results 2023

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI): www.icsi.edu Look for the section related to examination results on the homepage. Click on the link for "CS Professional Programme" or "CS Executive Programme," depending on the exam you appeared for. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your credentials such as Roll Number and Registration Number. After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button. Your result will be displayed on the screen, showing the overall score and subject-wise marks. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates from the Professional course can anticipate the dispatch of the Result-cum-Marks Statement to their registered addresses soon after the declaration of results. In the event that a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of result declaration, prompt communication with the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with relevant particulars is advised.