Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

ICSI CS Executive Results 2023 declared, here's how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme Examinations. Here's link.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme Examinations conducted in December 2023. ICSI has already declared the CS professional programme result was declared at 11 am.  Aspiring candidates can  check their scores and download their marks sheets from the official institute website, icsi.edu.

ICSI will upload the subject-wise breakdown of marks and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement on its website. It's important to note that candidates from the Executive course will not receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

Advertisement

How to check CS Results 2023

  1. Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI): www.icsi.edu
  2. Look for the section related to examination results on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for "CS Professional Programme" or "CS Executive Programme," depending on the exam you appeared for.
  4. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your credentials such as Roll Number and Registration Number.
  5. After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button.
  6. Your result will be displayed on the screen, showing the overall score and subject-wise marks.
  7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates from the Professional course can anticipate the dispatch of the Result-cum-Marks Statement to their registered addresses soon after the declaration of results. In the event that a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of result declaration, prompt communication with the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with relevant particulars is advised.

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EPFO's claim rejection rate triples in 5 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Anger Mounts as Fresh Protest Erupts in Bermajur

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Rashmika Breaks Silence Amid Triptii Hogging Limelight For Animal

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Faced Consequences For My Political Views, Says Anupam Kher

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: JADEJA strikes! Bairstow walks back

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo