ICSI CS Foundation Result & CSEET Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021: The result for the Company Secretary Foundation exam and result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, January 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website icsi.edu. The result has been declared for the examination that was held in December 2021 session.

Candidates will be able to check subject-wise break-ups of marks on the Institute’s website. According to the official notification issued by the ICSI, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Direct Link | CS Executive Entrance Test Result | CS Foundation Exam Result

Direct Link to check CS Foundation Exam Result- Click here

Direct Link to check CS Executive Entrance Exam Result- Click here

ICSI CS Foundation Exam Result 2021: Here's how to download ICSI CS Foundation result

To check the result candidates must first visit the ICSI website icsi.edu

Then, on the homepage click on the CS Foundation result link

Candidates need to log in using credentials such as CS Foundation roll number and date of birth

Now, the ICSI CS Foundation result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future needs.

CS Result | Registration | More details

All those candidates who have scored 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent aggregate marks will be considered as qualified in the CSEET 2022 result. Meanwhile, candidates who want to appear in the May session of CSEET 2022 exams can register till April 15, 2022, on the official website - icsi.edu. The registration process for CSEET May 2022 session has started.

