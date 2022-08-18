ICSI CS Professional And Executive Result 2022 To Be Out On This Date; Check Details Here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the result date for ICSI CS Professional and Executive Courses. Official notice reads that the CS Professional and CS Executive Results will be released on August 25, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website. For more details, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu.

As per the notice dated August 17, 2022, the results for the CS Professional and Executive Programmes will be declared on Thursday, August 25. The result release time has also been announced. The result which will be released soon are for the exams conducted between June 1 and June 10, 2022.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Check date and time here

CS Professional result will be released on August 25, 2022.11:00 AM

CS Executive result will be released on August 25 at 2:00 PM

All those registered candidates who appeared for the June Session Exams will be able to view their result on that date. They will also be able to check subject-wise breakup of the marks. The notice also mentions that the CS Professional and Executive Programme exams for the December Session will be conducted from December 21, 2022. Registration for the same will commence from August 26, 2022.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” the notice further states

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test and foundation exam results today July 20, 2022. Now, candidates can download the ICSI CSEET result 2022 by visiting the official website www.icsi.edu. Along with CSEET Result 2022, the CS Foundation course result has also been released.

