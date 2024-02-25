ICSI CS professional programme results 2023 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the result for the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme Examinations held in December 2023. The results were announced today at 11 am. Additionally, the results for the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) are eagerly awaited and are scheduled to be declared at 2 pm today.

Candidates can access their scores and download marks sheets from the official institute website, icsi.edu.

How to check ICSI CS Results 2023

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at www.icsi.edu.

Look for the "Announcement" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Find the link related to the CS Professional Programme Result for the December 2023 session.

Click on the provided link to access the result page.

Enter your credentials, including your roll number and other required details.

Submit the information, and your CS Professional Programme result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your scores, and if available, download the result or take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check CS Results 2023.

Following the announcement of the CS Executive result, the subject-wise breakup of marks and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the institute's website. However, candidates appearing for the Executive course will not receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

In the case of the Professional course, the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to candidates at their registered addresses soon after the result declaration. If a candidate fails to receive the physical copy within 30 days of the result declaration, they are advised to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

The next set of examinations for both the Executive (Syllabus 2017 and 2022) and Professional courses is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2024. Online application forms for these examinations will be released on February 26, according to the institute.

