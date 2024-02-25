Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

ICSI CS professional programme results 2023 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the result for the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme Exam December 2023

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the result for the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme Examinations held in December 2023. The results were announced today at 11 am. Additionally, the results for the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) are eagerly awaited and are scheduled to be declared at 2 pm today.

Candidates can access their scores and download marks sheets from the official institute website, icsi.edu.

Advertisement

How to check ICSI CS Results 2023

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at www.icsi.edu.

Advertisement

Look for the "Announcement" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Find the link related to the CS Professional Programme Result for the December 2023 session.

Advertisement

Click on the provided link to access the result page.

Enter your credentials, including your roll number and other required details.

Advertisement

Submit the information, and your CS Professional Programme result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your scores, and if available, download the result or take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Direct link to check CS Results 2023.

Following the announcement of the CS Executive result, the subject-wise breakup of marks and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the institute's website. However, candidates appearing for the Executive course will not receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

Advertisement

In the case of the Professional course, the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to candidates at their registered addresses soon after the result declaration. If a candidate fails to receive the physical copy within 30 days of the result declaration, they are advised to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

The next set of examinations for both the Executive (Syllabus 2017 and 2022) and Professional courses is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2024. Online application forms for these examinations will be released on February 26, according to the institute.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education17 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 28 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo