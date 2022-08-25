Last Updated:

ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 Out, Click On Direct Link To Check

ICSI CS Professional result 2022 has been released on the official website. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
icsi result

Image: Shutterstock


ICSI CS Professional Result 2022: As scheduled, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced ICSI CS Professional results for the June 2022 session. The result has been released on August 25 at 11 am. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu. 

Candidates should know that ICSI CS Executive results will be published in the second half at 2 pm. Results along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks are now available on the institute’s website, icsi.edu. Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Professional programme will be sent to registered addresses of candidates.

CS professional result 2022 pass percentage

Candidates who attain at least 40% marks will be considered qualified for pursuing the CS professional course. Now, as the result is declared, ICSI CS professional Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address within 30 days of the result declaration. Check and download the ICSI CS professional result online via the steps mentioned below. The next session of Professional and Executive final exams will take place from December 21 to December 30, 2022.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Check date and time here 

  • CS Professional result has been released on August 25, 2022
  • CS Executive result will be released on August 25 at 2:00 PM

Details to be mentioned on result

  • Subject-wise break-up of marks
  • Passing status
  • Name
  • Roll number
  • Total marks

Follow these steps to download CS professional result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click on the ICSI CS Professional result link 2022
  • Step 3: Then candidates should log in using CS registration ID and password
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the result of CS Professional will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and save the result
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
  • Here's the direct link to check result online (CLICK HERE)
READ | CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check scores
READ | CS Result 2022 for executive, professional courses will be out on Aug 25, check details
READ | DNB PDCET 2022 result to be out today, know how to check scorecards online
READ | CUET result 2022: Know when and how to check UG & PG result online
READ | Rajasthan Police Constable Result to be declared soon, here's how to check scores
COMMENT