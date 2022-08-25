ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 Out, Click On Direct Link To Check

ICSI CS Professional Result 2022: As scheduled, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced ICSI CS Professional results for the June 2022 session. The result has been released on August 25 at 11 am. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu.

Candidates should know that ICSI CS Executive results will be published in the second half at 2 pm. Results along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks are now available on the institute’s website, icsi.edu. Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Professional programme will be sent to registered addresses of candidates.

CS professional result 2022 pass percentage

Candidates who attain at least 40% marks will be considered qualified for pursuing the CS professional course. Now, as the result is declared, ICSI CS professional Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address within 30 days of the result declaration. Check and download the ICSI CS professional result online via the steps mentioned below. The next session of Professional and Executive final exams will take place from December 21 to December 30, 2022.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Check date and time here

CS Professional result has been released on August 25, 2022

CS Executive result will be released on August 25 at 2:00 PM

Details to be mentioned on result

Subject-wise break-up of marks

Passing status

Name

Roll number

Total marks

Follow these steps to download CS professional result 2022