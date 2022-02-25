Last Updated:

ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared For Executive Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

ICSI CS Result 2021 declared for executive exam has been released on February 25, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

ICSI CS result

ICSI CS Result 2021: CS Executive result has been released on Friday, February 25, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam should know that as scheduled, the result has been released in second half at 2 pm. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the result by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu. 

ICSI on February 18 announced that the CS Professional and Executive result will be out on Friday,  February 25, 2022. The professional result has already been released at 11 am and can be checked by clicking here. For checking the results, students should be ready with their roll number to check their CS results. The direct link as well as steps to download results have been mentioned below.

Check topper list here

  1. Top 3 Rank Holders - Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) are Aditya Jain, Surbhi Shyamsunder Soni and Divya Shejhawat. Here is the direct link to check topper list.
  2. Top 3 Rank Holders - Executive Programme New (New Syllabus) are Chiraag Agarwal, S Swathi and Shubham Sunil Chordiya. Here is the direct link to check toppers list.

CS result 2021: Check result date and time here

  • CS Professional Result 2021 has been released on February 25, 2022 at 11 am
  • CS Executive Result 2021 has been released on February 25, 2022 at 2 pm                

Official notification highlights here

Official notification reads, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.”

It further reads, “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

CS December 2021 result: Step by step guide to check CS executive result

  • Step 1:Registered candidates should visit the official website icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, " Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required log-in credentials
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen.
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the same and should take its printout for future reference
