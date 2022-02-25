ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared For Professional Exam; Check Direct Link, Toppers' List Here

ICSI CS Result 2021: As scheduled, the Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI has released the CS Professional result on Friday, February 25, 2022. Since the ICSI CS result 2021 is out now, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same on the official website icsi.edu. On February 18, it was announced that the CS Professional result will be out on Fenruary 25 at 11 am. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number or any other login credentials to check their CS results. The steps to check the result have been mentioned below. Here is the direct link to download the results

Check topper list here

Top 3 Rank Holders - Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) are Aditya Soni, Shivnandan D A & Urvishkuma Urvishkumar Mansukhlal Karathiya. Here is the direct link to check topper list.

CS professional, executive result 2021: Check result date and time here

CS Professional Result 2021 has been released on February 25, 2022 at 11 am

CS Executive Result 2021 will be out on February 25, 2022 at 2 pm

Official notification highlights

Official notification reads, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.”

It further reads, “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

CS December 2021 result: Here is how to check CS Professional result