ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the result for professional and executive courses on August 25, 2022. The official notice highlights that the CS Result marks verification will begin for everyone on August 26, 2022. All those candidates who took the ICSI CS exam 2022 can submit their ICSI CS marks for verification on the official website - icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2022 marks verification facility will be available on the official website till September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through both online or offline mode after paying a fee of Rs. 250 per subject while applying for this verification. The step-by-step process to apply for CS result marks verification is mentioned below.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Follow these steps to apply for marks verification

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CS Result 2022 marks verification notice after which a new page would open with a PDF file.

Step 3: Then they should click on the marks verification link

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials

Step 5: Post logging in and paying the fee, candidates should submit their CS Executive and CS Professional

Check official notification highlights here