ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the result for professional and executive courses on August 25, 2022. The official notice highlights that the CS Result marks verification will begin for everyone on August 26, 2022. All those candidates who took the ICSI CS exam 2022 can submit their ICSI CS marks for verification on the official website - icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Result 2022 marks verification facility will be available on the official website till September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through both online or offline mode after paying a fee of Rs. 250 per subject while applying for this verification. The step-by-step process to apply for CS result marks verification is mentioned below.
ICSI official notice reads, "To optimize the use of on-line mode of payment, candidates are advised to submit their request/s through on-line mode for quicker and hassle-free response. In case any candidate wishes to apply for Verification of Marks through off-line mode, he/she can download the Application Form available on the website and send the same duly filled in along with the requisite fee through Speed/Registered Post so as the same shall reach the Institute within the prescribed time. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office."