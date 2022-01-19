ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation Result To Be Out At 4 Pm Today, Here's How To Check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be releasing the CSEET January result and CS Foundation result on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The Institute had already released notice which had details of the result date and time. As scheduled, the result will be released in second half at 4 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website icsi.edu.

To be noted that the ICSI CSEET January result is for the exam that was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022. The ICSI CS Foundation result which will be released today is for the exams that were held on January 3 and 4, 2022. The steps to check results have been attached below.

Check highlights of official notice here

Official notice related to CSEET CS Result 2022 reads, "The Result of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021session held on 03rd & 04th January, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th & 10th January, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, the 19th January, 2022 at 4.00 P.M"

Notice further reads, "The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation Result 2022: Check important dates here

CSEET January result to be out on January 19, 2022 at 4 pm

CS Foundation result to be out on January 19, 2022 at 4 pm

ICSI CSEET, CS Result 2022: Here is how to check scores

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India – icsi.edu.

On the Homepage, candidates should look for the 'Latest' section

Under that section, click on the link that reads, 'CS Foundation results 2021-22' or click on the one that reads, 'CSEET January 2022 Result.' (To be noted that the direct link will be activated at 4 pm)

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the required login credentials

Post logging in, the ICSI CS Foundation result or ICSI CSEET January result will be displayed on screen

Go through the result and download it

Take its printout for future references

Candidates are informed that ICSI has mentioned that the e-Result-cum-Marks statement must be downloaded by all candidates. It is mandatory to have it as it can be helpful for future references. It must also be noted that no copy of results will be sent by post. Keep a check here and on the official website for updates on ICSI CSEET, CS Result 2022.