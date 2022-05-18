ICSI CSEET Result 2022 For May Exam Announced; Here's Direct Link To Check

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates must note that results will be available to them only after entering their login credentials.

"The result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on May 7th and 9th, 2022, will be declared on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 4:00 P.M," reads the notification.



ICSI CSEET May result: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To check the ISCI CSEET Result candidates need to visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates will be required to click on the designated result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login window will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Applicants need to fill in their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

Step 5: The CSEET result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of your CSEET result for future reference.

Here's direct link to download ICSI CSEET May Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

CSEET Result 2022 | Passing Criteria

To qualify for CSEET 2022, candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40% marks in all four papers.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks to qualify in the exam.

There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

ICSI CSEET May Result

On the official website, candidates can check the subject-wise breakdown of their scores. It is to be noted that the CSEET will carry details such as the name of the applicant, marks, unique ID or registration number, the subjects, and so on. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative