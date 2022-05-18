ICSI CSEET Result 2022 For May Exam Announced; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICSI CSEET Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates must note that results will be available to them only after entering their login credentials.
"The result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on May 7th and 9th, 2022, will be declared on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 4:00 P.M," reads the notification.
On the official website, candidates can check the subject-wise breakdown of their scores. It is to be noted that the CSEET will carry details such as the name of the applicant, marks, unique ID or registration number, the subjects, and so on. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.