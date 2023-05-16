ICSI CSEET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today; Know When And How To Check CSEET May Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICSI CSEET Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 for the May session of the exam today, May 16. The results will be out at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates must note that results will be available to them only after entering their login credentials.
“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” the official notice reads.
To qualify for CSEET 2023, candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40% marks in all four papers. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks to qualify in the exam. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.