Last Updated:

IGNOU July Session: Deadline For ODL Admission Extended Till Oct 27, Here's A Direct Link

IGNOU July Session 2022: The deadline for registration for the IGNOU July 2022 Session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU

Written By
Amrit Burman
IGNOU July Session

Image: Shutterstock


IGNOU July Session 2022: The deadline for registration for the IGNOU July 2022 Session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU. As per the latest notice, candidates can now apply for IGNOU Admissions till October 27, 2022, on its official website, ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 20, 2022. To fill out the admission form, candidates are required to visit the register themselves first and then log in and apply.

The registration process is underway for the IGNOU July 2022 session for Online Distance Learning, ODL, for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university is offering various online courses for candidates in a field such as management and BA programmes such as gender studies, sociology, political science, music, and other subjects. The candidates can look at the detailed programme schedule by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July Session 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session, candidates are required to visit the official website – ignou.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the admission registration and then on the new registration button to get yourselves registered.
  • Step 3: Now, enter the details and upload all the documents required.
  • Step 4: Candidates then need to pay the fees and click on the submit button.
  • Step 5: Download and take a printout for your own reference.

Here's a direct link to apply for IGNOU July Session 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | IGNOU Admissions: Deadline to apply for July Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL courses extended
READ | IGNOU TEE December 2022 tentative schedule out; Check schedule & key details here
READ | IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 out, here’s direct link to check scores
READ | IGNOU Admission 2022: July session registration deadline extended till Oct 27; check steps
COMMENT