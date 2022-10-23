IGNOU July Session: Deadline For ODL Admission Extended Till Oct 27, Here's A Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IGNOU July Session 2022: The deadline for registration for the IGNOU July 2022 Session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU. As per the latest notice, candidates can now apply for IGNOU Admissions till October 27, 2022, on its official website, ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 20, 2022. To fill out the admission form, candidates are required to visit the register themselves first and then log in and apply.
The registration process is underway for the IGNOU July 2022 session for Online Distance Learning, ODL, for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university is offering various online courses for candidates in a field such as management and BA programmes such as gender studies, sociology, political science, music, and other subjects. The candidates can look at the detailed programme schedule by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.