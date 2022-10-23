IGNOU July Session: Deadline For ODL Admission Extended Till Oct 27, Here's A Direct Link

IGNOU July Session 2022: The deadline for registration for the IGNOU July 2022 Session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU. As per the latest notice, candidates can now apply for IGNOU Admissions till October 27, 2022, on its official website, ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 20, 2022. To fill out the admission form, candidates are required to visit the register themselves first and then log in and apply.

The registration process is underway for the IGNOU July 2022 session for Online Distance Learning, ODL, for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university is offering various online courses for candidates in a field such as management and BA programmes such as gender studies, sociology, political science, music, and other subjects. The candidates can look at the detailed programme schedule by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July Session 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session, candidates are required to visit the official website – ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the admission registration and then on the new registration button to get yourselves registered.

Step 3: Now, enter the details and upload all the documents required.

Step 4: Candidates then need to pay the fees and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for your own reference.

Here's a direct link to apply for IGNOU July Session 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative