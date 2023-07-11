IGNOU June TEE Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

IGNOU Results 2023: The results for the June Term End Examination 2023 have been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on July 11. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The examination was conducted from June 1 to July 6.

The exams were conducted for the students studying in various academic programs offered by the varsity. In order to check the results, students are required to enter their enrollment number. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the IGNOU Results and also provided the direct link.

IGNOU Results 2023: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: To check the IGNOU Results 2023, candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link "June 2023 Term End Examination Result Declared."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their enrollment number.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, the IGNOU TEE 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out and save it for later.

Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU Results 2023 - CLICK HERE