IGNOU June Term-end Exam Results 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

IGNOU Results 2022: The results for the June Term End Examination 2022 have been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on August 24, 2022. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The examination was held on July 20. More than 7 lakh students had registered for the examination, which was held in 831 centers, including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in jails for jail inmates.

The exams were conducted for the admission of students to various academic programmes offered by the varsity. In order to check the results, students are required to enter their enrollment number. According to the INGOU spokesperson, the merit list has been published for candidates who have appeared for the TEE exams to date and whose papers have been marked by the university. The examination for the remaining subjects will continue till September 5, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the IGNOU Results and also provided the direct link.

IGNOU Results 2022: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: To check the IGNOU Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link "June 2022 Term End Examination Result Declared."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their enrollment number.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, the IGNOU TEE 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out and save it for later.

Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

Details Mentioned on IGNOU Results 2022

Maximum Marks

Mark secured

Grades

Program name

Month

Year

Course Code

Remarks (Whether pass or fail)

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)