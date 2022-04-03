IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Result Released, Follow These Steps To Download Scorecard

Indira Gandhi National Open University, on April 2 released the final result for IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 entrance examination. The result has been uploaded on the official website ignou.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The result has been released for IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 entrance examination which was conducted on February 24 in 30 cities in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Over 18,000 candidates registered for IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance out of which nearly 50% appeared for the exam.

In order to check the results, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket or roll number. To be noted that the university had already released provisional answer key in March. Registered candidates who took the exam were given time till of two days to raise objections as the deadline ended on March 9, 2022. Candiadtes also had to attach supporting documents and pay a fee to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by students, result has been prepared.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” read the official notice released by IGNOU at the time of announcing the provisional key.

IGNOU Ph.D. Admissions: Check important dates here

The exam was conducted on February 24, 2022

The provisional answer key was released on March 7, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against it ended on March 9, 2022

The result has been declared on April 2, 2022

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam Results 2021-22: Step-by-step guide to download