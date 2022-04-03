Last Updated:

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Result Released, Follow These Steps To Download Scorecard

IGNOU PhD entrance exam result has been released. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Other exam-related highlights are also attached.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IGNOU

Image: Pixabay


Indira Gandhi National Open University, on April 2 released the final result for IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 entrance examination. The result has been uploaded on the official website ignou.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The result has been released for IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 entrance examination which was conducted on February 24 in 30 cities in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Over 18,000 candidates registered for IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance out of which nearly 50% appeared for the exam.

In order to check the results, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket or roll number. To be noted that the university had already released provisional answer key in March. Registered candidates who took the exam were given time till of two days to raise objections as the deadline ended on March 9, 2022. Candiadtes also had to attach supporting documents and pay a fee to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by students, result has been prepared. 

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” read the official notice released by IGNOU at the time of announcing the provisional key.

IGNOU Ph.D. Admissions: Check important dates here

  • The exam was conducted on February 24, 2022
  • The provisional answer key was released on March 7, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections against it ended on March 9, 2022
  • The result has been declared on April 2, 2022

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam Results 2021-22: Step-by-step guide to download 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University by NTA - ignou.nta.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'IGNOU PhD Score Card 2021-22.'
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will be asked to enter their roll number and other login credentials as asked.
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the IGNOU PhD Exam Results 2021 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference 
READ | IGNOU Admissions: Registration for Jan session extended again, students expresses concern
READ | IGNOU PhD 2021 admissions: Deadline to raise objections against provisional key ends today
READ | IGNOU Admission 2022: Deadline to apply for Jan session ends tomorrow, check details here
READ | IGNOU BEd Entrance Test application begins; See how to register
READ | IGNOU TEE December Results 2021 declared for few papers, here's direct link to check
Tags: IGNOU, Entrance exam results, IGNOU PhD
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND