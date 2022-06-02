IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result Declared, Here's How To Check & Download Result

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the Ph.D. entrance exam result. The result has been released for the July 2021 session. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the result now. It has been released on the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in. The Ph.D. entrance exam result has been announced for the Political Science, Translation Studies, Vocational Education and Training, Law, Tourism and Hospitality Service Management, Hindi, Urdu, Interdisciplinary and Trans- Disciplinary Studies, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Life Science, Mathematics, and Geology. The selected candidates are now eligible to take admission for various research degree programmes in the July academic session. For details on IGNOU PhD admission, candidates can go to the official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam Result 2021: Here's how to download scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam, should go to the IGNOU official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the Ph.D. result link 2021

Step 3: The IGNOU Ph.D. admission list 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Candidates should download it

Step 5: They Download, take a printout for further references.

The selected candidates will get offer letters via mail or by post. The result has been released for the exam which was conducted on February 24, 2022. The entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

IGNOU July Admissions 2022: July session registration begins

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration for various undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. The registration is going on for the July 2022 session. Candidates who want to take part in IGNOU July admissions can register themselves now. The registration link has been activated on the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned here.

Candidates must know that the last date to register for the IGNOU July 2022 session is July 31, 2022. “The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022,” the IGNOU said in a tweet.