IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 Out, Here’s Direct Link To Check Scores

The IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today, October 12, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Term Exam examination conducted in June can check their scores by visiting the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. “In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled,” reads a note on the website. The IGNOU June TEE scorecard contains details of the performance of the candidate in theory papers, practical projects, and assignments.

This year, IGNOU had conducted the June Term End Examination from July 22 to September 5 in two shifts. The morning session was held from 10 am to 1 pm while the evening session took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The university held the June TEE exams at 831 centres which included 18 overseas exam centres and 82 venues in Indian jails for inmates.

IGNOU TEE June Results 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the IGNOU TEE June Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click the IGNOU TEE December Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the enrolment number and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the IGNOU TEE June Results 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative