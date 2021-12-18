IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test To Be Conducted On Dec 23, Check Steps To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The National Testing Agency has released hall tickets for IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test. NTA had earlier announced the rescheduling of IIFT MBA (IB) entrance test for students of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Jawad. As per the dates announced by NTA, the IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on December 23, 2021. The schedule reads that the exam will be inducted in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon. Candidates from across India except from Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh took the exam on December 5, 2021. Candidates can follow these steps to download their call letters. In order to heck the same, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth.
“Further, it has been brought to our notice that some candidates who appeared at the exam centre at G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur on 05.12.2021 could not complete the exam on account of technical difficulties. In view of the above, it has been decided to conduct re-exam on 23.12.2021 at Nagpur for those who appeared in the exam at the said centre on 05.12.2021,” the NTA said.
“Candidates who appeared in the exam on 05.12.2021 at the said Centre have the option of appearing in the exam scheduled on 23.12.2021 or not. In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on 23.12.2021, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam ( i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on 05.12.2021 or on 23.12.2021 whichever is higher) will be considered,” it added.