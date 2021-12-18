IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test To Be Conducted On Dec 23, Check Steps To Download Call Letters

The National Testing Agency has released hall tickets for IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test. NTA had earlier announced the rescheduling of IIFT MBA (IB) entrance test for students of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Jawad. As per the dates announced by NTA, the IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on December 23, 2021. The schedule reads that the exam will be inducted in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon. Candidates from across India except from Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh took the exam on December 5, 2021. Candidates can follow these steps to download their call letters. In order to heck the same, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth.

IIFT MBA entrance exam was postponed in-

Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Odisha: Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack West Bengal: Kolkata, Durgapur

NTA Official announcement: Highlights

“Further, it has been brought to our notice that some candidates who appeared at the exam centre at G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur on 05.12.2021 could not complete the exam on account of technical difficulties. In view of the above, it has been decided to conduct re-exam on 23.12.2021 at Nagpur for those who appeared in the exam at the said centre on 05.12.2021,” the NTA said.

“Candidates who appeared in the exam on 05.12.2021 at the said Centre have the option of appearing in the exam scheduled on 23.12.2021 or not. In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on 23.12.2021, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam ( i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on 05.12.2021 or on 23.12.2021 whichever is higher) will be considered,” it added.

Here is how to download call letters

Candidates will have to go to the official website.

Then on the homepage, they should click on the link which reads.

Candidates will be redirected to login window here they will have to enter the required details and click on captcha.

The admit card will be displayed on screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same.

Candidates are advised to take its printout and carry the same to exam hall.

Here is the direct link to check call letters.