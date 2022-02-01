IIFT Results 2022: NTA Declares MBA (IB) Results 2022-24, Here's Direct Link To Check

IIFT MBA results 2022: The National Testing Agency has announced the IIFT MBA result 2022 on Monday, January 31, 2022. It has been uploaded on the official website iift.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates who appeared for IIFT 2022 should be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the results.

NTA IIFT scorecard will have details such as the candidate’s personal details, sectional and overall marks, sectional cutoff, and overall percentile. IIFT Results 2022 have been released for the IIFT exam which was conducted on December 5, 2021. It was also conducted on December 23, 2021 for seven cities where the exam was canceled due to cyclone warning. NTA conducts IIFT-MBA entrance test for the aspirants who wish to take admission to MBA (IB) programme for the session 2022-24 in IIFT. Important dates and steps to check scorecards have been mentioned below.

Check important dates here

Exam was conducted on December 05, 2021

IIFT re-exam date for cyclone-affected seven cities was conducted on December 23, 2021

Provisional answer key was released in January first week

IIFT result has been announced on January 31, 2022

Here is how to download IIFT 2022 scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab showing, ‘Scorecard IIFT (MBA) 2022-24’

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the IIFT application number and date of birth, security code, and click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 4: The IIFT exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the IIFT scorecard and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

Admission Process

For General/SC/ST/PH/OBC candidates: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances in Computer Based Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion and Interview to be held in March / April 2022 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. However, owing to the pandemic, the institute may change the process. Candidates should keep an eye on their registered Email ID.