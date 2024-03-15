Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is set to declare the GATE Result 2024 tomorrow. The result will be available for viewing on the official candidate portal, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, managed by the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) authorities.

To access the GATE 2024 results, candidates must have their enrollment ID and password handy. Upon logging in, candidates will be able to view their scores and performance in the examination. Following the announcement of the results, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE 2024 scorecard on March 23, exclusively for qualified candidates. The validity of the scorecard extends for three years from the date of the GATE exam result declaration.

Key Highlights of GATE Result 2024:

Result Date: March 16, 2024

March 16, 2024 GATE Exam Result Time: To be announced

To be announced Credential Required: Enrollment ID and password

Enrollment ID and password GATE Result Website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

gate2024.iisc.ac.in GATE Full Form: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam Date: February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024

How to check GATE Result 2024

Visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in Click on the GATE 2024 result link Enter Enrollment ID and password in the provided fields Click on "Submit" The GATE result 2024, including scores, will be displayed on the screen.

The GATE 2024 examination, held on February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024, serves as a gateway for admission to MTech and doctoral programs offered by various institutes accepting GATE scores. As candidates eagerly await their results, the GATE authorities remain committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient evaluation process.