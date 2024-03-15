×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

IISc To Declare GATE Results 2024 Tomorrow, How To Check GATE Scorecard, Rank List, Topper List

IISc Bangalore will declare GATE 2024 Results tomorrow, March 16. See how to check GATE 2024 Scorecard, Rank List, Cut-off and Topper List on the website.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
GATE Result 2024 tomorrow
GATE Result 2024 tomorrow | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is set to declare the GATE Result 2024 tomorrow. The result will be available for viewing on the official candidate portal, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, managed by the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) authorities.

To access the GATE 2024 results, candidates must have their enrollment ID and password handy. Upon logging in, candidates will be able to view their scores and performance in the examination. Following the announcement of the results, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE 2024 scorecard on March 23, exclusively for qualified candidates. The validity of the scorecard extends for three years from the date of the GATE exam result declaration.

Key Highlights of GATE Result 2024:

  • Result Date: March 16, 2024
  • GATE Exam Result Time: To be announced
  • Credential Required: Enrollment ID and password
  • GATE Result Website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  • GATE Full Form: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
  • Exam Date: February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024

How to check GATE Result 2024

  1. Visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  2. Click on the GATE 2024 result link
  3. Enter Enrollment ID and password in the provided fields
  4. Click on "Submit"
  5. The GATE result 2024, including scores, will be displayed on the screen.

The GATE 2024 examination, held on February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024, serves as a gateway for admission to MTech and doctoral programs offered by various institutes accepting GATE scores. As candidates eagerly await their results, the GATE authorities remain committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient evaluation process.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

