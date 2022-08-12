IISER 2022 Result Released At Iiseradmission.in; Here's How To Download Scorecards

IISER Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the result for admission test 2022. The result was released on Friday, August 12, 2022. With the result being released, candidates who took the exam should be ready with their registration or roll number and password. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

The result has been released for the admission test which was held on July 3, 2022. The direct link to check the IISER result 2022 has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- iiseradmission.in.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the IAT-2022 result on August 12 at 12 noon. The result was announced at 12 noon. Candidates can check their IAT- 2022 result on the official website at iiseradmission.in.

IISER 2022: Check important dates here

The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022

The answer key was released on July 27, 2022

The result was released on August 12, 2022

The first round of admission will begin in the last week of August 2022

IISER 2022 result: Follow these steps to download scorecard