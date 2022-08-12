Last Updated:

IISER 2022 Result Released At Iiseradmission.in; Here's How To Download Scorecards

IISER 2022 result was released on official website on August 12, 2022. Registered candidates can check the same by clicking on this direct link.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IISER 2022 Result

Image: Pexels


IISER Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the result for admission test 2022. The result was released on Friday, August 12, 2022. With the result being released, candidates who took the exam should be ready with their registration or roll number and password. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

The result has been released for the admission test which was held on July 3, 2022. The direct link to check the IISER result 2022 has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- iiseradmission.in. 

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the IAT-2022 result on August 12 at 12 noon. The result was announced at 12 noon. Candidates can check their IAT- 2022 result on the official website at iiseradmission.in.

IISER 2022: Check important dates here

  • The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022
  • The answer key was released on July 27, 2022
  • The result was released on August 12, 2022
  • The first round of admission will begin in the last week of August 2022

IISER 2022 result: Follow these steps to download scorecard 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the application login
  • Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to key in their log in credentials
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the result and take its printout for future reference 
  • Here is the direct link to download result or scorecards (CLICK HERE)
