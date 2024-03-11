×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

IIT Bombay Releases CEED, UCEED 2024 Scorecards, Here's How to Download

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the scorecards for the CEED, UCEED 2024. Here's how to download.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
iitb
IIT Bombay | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the scorecards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024. Candidates who appeared and qualified for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in, and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

As per the official notification, the CEED and UCEED scorecards will be accessible exclusively to shortlisted candidates. To download their scorecards, candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

How to download CEED, UCEED scorecards 2024

  • Visit the official website as mentioned above 
  • Click on the ‘Candidates Portal’ 
  • Log in using your registered number and date of birth 
  • Download and take its printout. 

The CEED result for 2024 was declared on March 6, while the UCEED result was announced on March 8. Final answer keys for both exams were made available on February 8, 2024. Conducted on January 21, 2024, at various examination centers nationwide, the CEED and UCEED exams lasted for a duration of 3 hours, from 9 am to 12 noon.

These examinations, administered by IIT Bombay, serve as pathways for admission to BDes and MDes courses at esteemed institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and other IITs and design schools.

Candidates who successfully clear the CEED and UCEED 2024 exams will receive a common merit rank known as the All India Rank. The validity of the CEED and UCEED scorecards will extend for one year from their issuance date.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

