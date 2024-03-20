×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

IIT JAM 2024 Results Declared, Final Answer Key Out at jam.iitm.ac.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the much-awaited results of the IIT JAM 2024 today, March 20. Here's direct link to check.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the much-awaited results of the IIT JAM 2024 today, March 20. Alongside the results, the institute has also released the IIT JAM final answer key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their IIT JAM results 2024 and the final answer key on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2024 examination was conducted on February 11.

How to Check IIT JAM Result 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in
  2. Click on the JOAPS 2024 candidate portal on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Click on the JAM 2024 final marks link.
  5. Download and print the result for future reference.

Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2024

To download the IIT JAM 2024 results and final answer key, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. The provisional answer key for IIT JAM 2024 was released on February 19, and candidates had the opportunity to raise objections until February 28.

IIT JAM 2024 Counseling: 

The counseling session for IIT JAM 2024 for the academic year 2024-2025 is scheduled to commence on April 10. There will be four rounds of counseling, with the possibility of additional rounds if seats remain vacant. During counseling, applicants who receive offers must log in to the official website and choose from three options: (a) Accept and freeze, (b) Accept with upgrade, or (c) Reject and quit.

Candidates are required to have the following documents during the IIT JAM counseling 2024:

  • IIT JAM application form 2024
  • IIT JAM scorecard 2024
  • IIT JAM Admit Card
  • Seat allotment letter
  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • Certificate of nationality
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Graduate mark sheets of all semesters and certificate
  • Valid photo ID

As the results are out, candidates are advised to check them promptly and proceed with the counseling process accordingly.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

