IIT JAM Results 2023 Declared By IIT Guwahati, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared the JAM Results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) can check their results online on the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in. IIT JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12 this year. The JAM result was scheduled to be declared on March 22. However, the result has been announced today.
IIT JAM 2023 was held in a computer-based test. JAM is conducted in seven different subjects viz. Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam had fully objective type questions with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers.
Candidates who clear IIT JAM are eligible for direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.