IIT JAM Results 2023 Declared By IIT Guwahati, Here's Direct Link To Check

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared the JAM Results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) can check their results online on the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in. IIT JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12 this year. The JAM result was scheduled to be declared on March 22. However, the result has been announced today.

How to check IIT JAM results 2023

Go to the official website of the IIT JAM 2023 at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads 'JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal' and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Key in the required credentials on the page.

Cross-check all the details once and click on submit button

Your IIT JAM result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023

IIT JAM 2023 was held in a computer-based test. JAM is conducted in seven different subjects viz. Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam had fully objective type questions with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers.

What is IIT JAM?

Candidates who clear IIT JAM are eligible for direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.