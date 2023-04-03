IIT JAM Scorecard 2023 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the JAM scorecards 2023 today, April 3. Candidates who appeared for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) can check their scores online on the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in. IIT JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12 this year. The JAM result was declared on March 21.

This year, a total of 68,274 students registered for IIT JAM out of which 54,714 of them appeared for the exam. The admission process for the qualified candidates will begin from April 11 to April 25, 2023.

How to check IIT JAM scorecards 2023

Go to the official website of the IIT JAM 2023 at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads 'JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal' and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Key in the required credentials on the page.

Cross-check all the details once and click on submit button

Your IIT JAM scores 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023

IIT JAM 2023 was held in a computer-based test mode. The exam is conducted in seven different subjects viz. Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam had fully objective type questions with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers.

What is IIT JAM?

Candidates who clear IIT JAM are eligible for direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.