In A 1st In 100 Years, UP Board Result Out In Record 66 Days; No Leak, Cheating Reported

Uttar Pradesh Board declared the UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 today, April 25. The exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4. The results are declared in a record 66 Days. In the history of UPMSP for the last 100 years, the class 10, and 12th results have been declared so quickly. UPMSP was constituted in 1921 and the first board exam was conducted by it in 1923.

UP Board results declared in record 66 days

In the year 2019, the UP Board declared the results in 89 days. Around 3 crore copies of around 53 lakh candidates were evaluated in the paper evaluation process of the UP Board exam began on March 18 and concluded on April 1. Around 257 centers were set up in the state for the paper evaluation. Moreover, this is the first time that the result of no candidate has been kept pending. The results of all the 53 lakh candidates have been released.

For the 1st time, no paper leak, no paper cancellation, no re-exam in UP Board

For the first time in the last 30 years, UP Board has conducted the exams for classes 10th and 12th without any paper leaks or disturbances from mass cheating, etc. Moreover, it is the first time that no re-exam has been conducted. It must be noted that apart from efforts done by UPMSP, the state government and STF were actively involved in conducting the UP board exams smoothly. It was due to the strict measures that were taken, around 4 lakh candidates skipped the UP board exams on the first day.

Measures taken by UP government to conduct UP Board exams smoothly