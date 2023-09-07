India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check List Of Shortlisted Candidates

India Post GDS Results: The result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) has been declared by the India Post today. All those candidates who have applied for GDS posts for online engagement can check the India Post GDS Result by visiting the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov. The recruitment drive aims to fill over 30 thousand vacancies. All those candidates whose names are there in the result will have to verify their documents in the next round.

The list of shortlisted candidates has been released for all circles. However, the result for Manipur circle is not yet released. Candidates can check their India Post GDS Result 2023 by following the steps given below or by simply clicking on the direct link attached here.

Direct link to check India Post GDS Results 2023

Here's how to check the India Post GDS Result

Step 1: To check the India Post GDS Result 2023, candidates must go to the India Post website (indiapostgdsonline.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates' tab.

Step 3: Candidates must then choose their circle: Assam or Uttarakhand

Step 4: Automatically, a new pdf will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF file and check the result.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future needs.