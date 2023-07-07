Last Updated:

India Post GDS Result 2023 OUT For Online Engagement Special Drive, See How To Check

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has declared the result for all regions for the recruitment exams conducted for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) online engagement

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
india post gds result

Image: PTI


India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has declared the result for all regions for the recruitment exams conducted for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) online engagement special drive (May) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. The exam was conducted for more than 12000 vacancies. The shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the document verification round on or before July 17, 2023.

Indian Post GDS Result 2023 | Here's how to check the India Post GDS Result

  • Step 1: To view the India Post GDS Result 2023, candidates must go to the India Post website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates tab.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then choose their circle
  • Step 4: Automatically, a new PDF file will open on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the PDF file and check the result. 
  • Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future needs. 

List of documents required for DV round

  • 10th/SSC/SSLC Original Marks Memo of the candidates
  • Caste or Community Certificate (For candidates from reserved category)
  • 60 days Computer knowledge Trained Certificate From a recognized institute
  • Physically Handicapped Certificate (If Applicable)
READ | 'NExT not for 2019 batch, to be implemented for MBBS 2020 batch, won't replace final exam'
READ | TS Inter supplementary results 2023 releasing today at 2 pm, list of websites to check
READ | Telangana NEET UG Counselling registration begins, direct link, list of documents here
READ | TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 to be declared today at 3 pm, list of websites to check
READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Schedule revised, phase 1 registration window reopens

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT