India Post GDS Result 2023 OUT For Online Engagement Special Drive, See How To Check

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has declared the result for all regions for the recruitment exams conducted for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) online engagement special drive (May) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. The exam was conducted for more than 12000 vacancies. The shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the document verification round on or before July 17, 2023.

Indian Post GDS Result 2023 | Here's how to check the India Post GDS Result

Step 1: To view the India Post GDS Result 2023, candidates must go to the India Post website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates tab.

Step 3: Candidates must then choose their circle

Step 4: Automatically, a new PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF file and check the result.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future needs.

List of documents required for DV round