India Post GDS Result 2023 OUT For Online Engagement Special Drive, See How To Check

Image: PTI
India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has declared the result for all regions for the recruitment exams conducted for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) online engagement special drive (May) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. The exam was conducted for more than 12000 vacancies. The shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the document verification round on or before July 17, 2023.
