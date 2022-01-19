India Post GDS Result For Bihar & Maharashtra Regions Out, Here's How To Check

GDS Result 2021-22: India Post has released the Bihar Postal Circle and Maharashtra Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment examination results 2021. The list of candidates who have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dav Sevak under Maharashtra Postal Circle and Bihar Circle has been uploaded. Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website - appost.in. All the candidates who took the exam can follow these steps to check the result.

Maharashtra GDS Result: Details

To be noted that the selection is provisional in nature. It is subject to document verification. Candidates whose registration number is available in the list will now appear for document verification and be selected only after approval of by the respective Recruiting Authority. The recruitment is being done for Aurangabad, Beed, Bhusaval, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Osmanabad, Pharbhani, RMS L DN BHUSAWAL, Goa, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, RMS BM DN MIRAJ, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mumbai East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Akola, Amaravati, Buldana, Chandrapur, Nagpur City, Nagpur Moffusil, Wardha,Yeotmal, Malegaon, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pandharpur, Pune City West, Pune City East, Pune Moffusil, Satara, Shrirampur and Solapur divisions.

Result highlights

A total of 2423 candidates are selected under Cycle 3

The result of 5 candidates has been put on hold as per competent authority orders

Here is how to download Maharashtra GDS Result Result 2021 ?

Candidates should go to the official website of India Post - appost.in.

On the homepage, look for result released section and click on link which reads ‘Maharashtra (2428 Posts)’

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter registration number and download Maharashtra GDS Result PDF

Candidates should take a print of India Post GDS result for future use

How to download Bihar GDS result 2021

At first, candidates will have to go to the India Post website - https://appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx

On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link given under ‘Result Released’ Section

After clicking in ‘Bihar (1940 Posts), a PDF file will be opened

Candidates should download Bihar GDS Result PDF

Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Bihar Post Office GDS Recruitment is being done to fill up 1940 vacancies Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Monghyr, Nalanda, Nawadha, Purnea, Saharsa, RMS NB DIVISION, RMS C DIVISION, Samastipur, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, RMS U DIVISION, Saran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Patna, Patna Sahib, RMS PT DIVISION, Rohtas, and Vaishali. It can be checked by following steps mentioned above.