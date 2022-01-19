India Post GDS Result For Bihar & Maharashtra Regions Out, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
GDS Result 2021-22: India Post has released the Bihar Postal Circle and Maharashtra Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment examination results 2021. The list of candidates who have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dav Sevak under Maharashtra Postal Circle and Bihar Circle has been uploaded. Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website - appost.in. All the candidates who took the exam can follow these steps to check the result.
To be noted that the selection is provisional in nature. It is subject to document verification. Candidates whose registration number is available in the list will now appear for document verification and be selected only after approval of by the respective Recruiting Authority. The recruitment is being done for Aurangabad, Beed, Bhusaval, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Osmanabad, Pharbhani, RMS L DN BHUSAWAL, Goa, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, RMS BM DN MIRAJ, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mumbai East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Akola, Amaravati, Buldana, Chandrapur, Nagpur City, Nagpur Moffusil, Wardha,Yeotmal, Malegaon, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pandharpur, Pune City West, Pune City East, Pune Moffusil, Satara, Shrirampur and Solapur divisions.
Bihar Post Office GDS Recruitment is being done to fill up 1940 vacancies Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Monghyr, Nalanda, Nawadha, Purnea, Saharsa, RMS NB DIVISION, RMS C DIVISION, Samastipur, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, RMS U DIVISION, Saran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Patna, Patna Sahib, RMS PT DIVISION, Rohtas, and Vaishali. It can be checked by following steps mentioned above.