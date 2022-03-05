India Post GDS Result For WB And J&K Regions Out, Here's How To Check Scores

India Post result: India Post has recently declared the results of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Jammu and Kashmir (JK), Postal Circle as well as West Bengal Postal Circle (India Post GDS Result 2022). Those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check their result now. India Post GDS Result 2022 can be checked by going to the official website of India Post appost.in. To be noted that through the West Bengal exam a total of 2357 posts will be filled and through J&K division 266 posts will be filled.

West Bengal GDS Result: Highlights

This time over 2300 candidates have been selected for Barasat, Birbhum, Calcutta South, Kolkata North, Murshidabad, Nadia North, Nadia South, North Presidency, South Presidency, ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS, Sikkim, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, West Dinajpur, Asansol, Bankura, Burdwan, Contai, Hooghly North, Hooghly South, Howrah, Midnapore, Purulia, Tamluk Divisions. The result of 20 candidates has been put on hold. The steps to check results have been attached below.

Steps to download WB GDS Result 2021

Registered candidates should go to the official website of India Post - appost.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘West Bengal (2357 Posts)’ given under 'Result' Section.

Candidates should Download WB GDS Result PDF.

Check details of selected candidates such as Registration Number and Selected Candidate with Percentage.

How to check result of Jammu and Kashmir division