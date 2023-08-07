ISC Compartment Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check CISCE Class 12th Result

CISCE ISC Compartment Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE) has announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 compartment result 2023. The council has also released the ISC improvement results. The ISC supplementary results are available on the official website- cisce.org. CISCE is expected to declare ICSE or class 10th compartment results this week.

How to check CISCE ISC compartment result 2023

Visit the official website- results.cisce.org

Enter your course, UID and index number

Click on 'Show Result' tab

Your ISC Compartment Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check CISCE ISC Class 12th compartment results 2023

CISCE declared the class 12th or ISC annual exam results on May 14. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The successful students whose overall results have changed from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), will have to return the previous statement of marks in original, to the board through their schools. The board will send the revised marks and pass certificate statement to the student’s school.

Candidates who appeared for improvement exams and their results have changed from PCNA to PCA and from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded) will have to return their previous marks statement to get the revised results and certificate from CISCE.