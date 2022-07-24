ISC Result 2022: CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) is expected to release the class 12 or inter result on Sunday, July 24, 2022. However, as of now, there is no confirmation from the board's side. Last week, the Class 10 result was released on July 17 at 5 pm.
Once the inter result is released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check results online.
The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released a notice on May 20 which mentions that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. Next year, the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February/ March. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org and can be checked by all the concerned candidates.