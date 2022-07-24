Last Updated:

ISC Result 2022: CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

ISC Result 2022: CISCE is expected to release the class 12 or inter result on Juky 24 or 25. Once released, it will be accessible on the official websites.

Ruchika Kumari
ISC Result

Image: Pixabay


The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) is expected to release the class 12 or inter result on Sunday, July 24, 2022. However, as of now, there is no confirmation from the board's side. Last week, the Class 10 result was released on July 17 at 5 pm.

Once the inter result is released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check results online.

Official websites to check ICS Class 12 result 2022

  1. cisce.org
  2. results.cisce.org

Follow these steps to check ISC Result 2022 through SMS

  • Step 1: At first, students will have to open the messaging app and type ISC space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883 
  • Step 2: The ISC result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.

ISC Result 2022: Steps to check result via website

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official websites results.cisce.org or cisce.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will to enter their unique ID, index number and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.

CISCE to go back to final exam pattern for class 10, and 12 from 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released a notice on May 20 which mentions that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. Next year, the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February/ March. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org and can be checked by all the concerned candidates. 

