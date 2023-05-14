Last Updated:

ISC Results 2023 Out: CISCE Declares ICSE Class 12th Results; Here's Direct Link To Check

CICSE ISC Class 12th Results 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has finally released the ISC Class 12th results 2023 today.

Nandini Verma
isc results 2023

Image: PTI


CICSE ISC Class 12th Results 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has finally released the ISC class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. The ISC results have been released at 3 pm, as scheduled. Candidates who have appeared for the ISC class 12th exams this year can check their results online.

CISCE conducted the ICSE or class 10th Board Exams 2023 from February 27 to March 29, 2023. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023. CISCE has also released ICSE class 10th results today. Click here to check ICSE Results 2023. CISCE has published the ISC class 12th results on its official websites

List of websites to check CISCE ISC Results 2023?

  1. cisce.org
  2. results.cisce.org 
  3. digilocker.gov.in
  4. umang.gov.in

How to check CISCE class 12th  Results 2023? 

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link 
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details 
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

Direct link to check ISC Results 2023

How to check ISC Results on Digilocker? 

  • Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple Store or Play store
  • Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
  • Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
  • Step 5: Click on the CISCE option under the Education tab
  • Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and ISC Class 12th roll number
  • Step 7: The ISC result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check ISC results on UMANG app

  • Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple Store or Play Store.
  • Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number
  • Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section
  • Step 4: Now, select the 'CISCE' option to check class 12 results and select the academic year
  • Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit
  • Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout
