ISRO Yuvika Result 2023 Declared, 350 Young Scientists Selected; Check Names Here

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has declared the results cum first selection list for ISRO young scientist programme for school children called Yuva Vigyani Karyakram also known as YUVIKA 2023. Candidates can check and download the ISRO Yuvika selection list from the official website- isro.gov.in or jigyasa.iirs.gov.in. A total of 350 young scientists have been selected. The names of the qualified candidates can be found on the official website.

ISRO Yuvika Results 2023

To check the results, the candidates will have to log in to the official website. The selected candidates have been asked to check their email and submit their acceptance within three days -April 13 (5.30 pm). Candidates who do not submit their response before the deadline will lose their seats. The seat will then be allotted to waitlisted candidates and no further communication will be entertained. If seats remain vacant, a second list will be released online on April 20. The programme will be held from May 15 to 26.

The ISRO Yuvika merit list has been prepared considering various components: Performance in Class 8 or last conducted exam, online quiz, rank in Olympiad or equivalent, winners of sports competition, Scouts and Guides, NCC, NSS members in last 3 years, and studying in village/rural schools located in Panchayat areas.