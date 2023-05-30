Last Updated:

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Today At 2.30 Pm; List Of Websites To Check Results

JAC 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams will be declared today, May 30. The press conference to announce results will begin at 2.30 pm. See details.

Nandini Verma
JAC 12th results 2023

Image: PTI


JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the date and time for releasing class 12th results for arts and commerce streams. The students who appeared for the intermediate exam in these streams will be able to check their results today, May 30 after 2.30 pm. The results will be announced in a press conference organised by the council. 

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their Jharkhand Board results online. The list of websites to check JAC results is given below.  In this article, you will know where and how to check JAC results online. 

Where to check Jharkhand Board 12th arts, commerce results online?

  1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com 
  4. jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in 
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the JAC class 12 result would appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Rewards for Jharkhand Board toppers

The meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th who secure the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board Exams will be rewarded by the Jharkhand government. They will get cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. Jharkhand government rolled out the scheme to encourage talented students to pursue higher studies.

Jharkhand Academic Council has already released the class 10th and class 12th science results on May 23. 81% of students passed the class 12th science exam and 95% of the students cleared the matric exam. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023. This year, around 6 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2023 while 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2023. 

