JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 Declared, 95.9% Pass; Kashish Praveen Tops, Result Link Here

JAC 12th Arts Results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 12th arts results 2023 today. The results were announced in a press conference that was scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm. This year, a total of 95.6% of students have passed the class 12th arts stream exam. A total of 2 lakh 12 thousand candidates appeared for the arts stream exam. Kashish Praveen of Katras is the arts topper scoring 469 out of 500.

Students will be able to check their results online at the official websites of JAC and other third-party websites. A list of websites to check JAC results is given below. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results online.

List of websites to check Jharkhand Board 12th arts results online?

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC class 12 result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout.

Alternatively, students can also check their JAC results via SMS. In case the result websites are not openeing or they do not have an active internet connection, the results can be sent on SMS as well. To get the JAC results on SMS, type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750, or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)registration number and Send it to 56263.