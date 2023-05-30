JAC 12th Commerce Results 2023 OUT, 88.6% Pass, Shrishti Kumari Tops| Result Link Here

JAC 12th Commerce Results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 12th Commerce results 2023 today. The results were announced in a press conference that was scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm. This year, a total of 88.6% of students have passed the class 12th commerce stream exam. Shrishti Kumari has become the state topper in Commerce stream by scoring 480 out of 500 marks.

Students will be able to check their results online at the official websites of JAC and other third-party websites. A list of websites to check JAC results is given below. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results online.

List of websites to check Jharkhand Board 12th commerce results online?

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board class 12 commerce results 2023

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC class 12 commerce result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout.

Alternatively, students can also check their JAC class 12 commerce results via SMS. In case the result websites are not openeing or they do not have an active internet connection, the results can be sent on SMS as well. To get the JAC results on SMS, type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750, or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)registration number and Send it to 56263.