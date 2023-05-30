Last Updated:

JAC 12th Commerce Results 2023 OUT, 88.6% Pass, Shrishti Kumari Tops| Result Link Here

JAC 12th commerce results 2023 OUT. Here's how to check Jharkhand Board class 12 commerce results online. Check direct link, pass percentage, topper name here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
jac 12th commerce results

Image: PTI


JAC 12th Commerce Results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 12th Commerce results 2023 today. The results were announced in a press conference that was scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm. This year, a total of 88.6% of students have passed the class 12th commerce stream exam. Shrishti Kumari has become the state topper in Commerce stream by scoring 480 out of 500 marks.

Students will be able to check their results online at the official websites of JAC and other third-party websites. A list of websites to check JAC results is given below. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results online.

Direct link to check JAC 12th Commerce Results 2023

List of websites to check Jharkhand Board 12th commerce results online?

  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in
  • jacresults.com 
  • jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board class 12 commerce results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in 
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the JAC class 12 commerce result would appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout.

Alternatively, students can also check their JAC  class 12 commerce results via SMS. In case the result websites are not openeing or they do not have an active internet connection, the results can be sent on SMS as well. To get the  JAC results on SMS, type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750, or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)registration number and Send it to 56263.

READ | JAC 12th results 2023 Out: 81.45% of students pass, here's how to check Jharkhand results
READ | JAC 10th result 2023 Out; 95.38% pass; Here's how to check Jharkhand board matric result
READ | JAC Jharkhand Board class 12 arts, commerce results 2023: Where and how to check result
READ | JAC 12th arts, commerce results 2023 today at 2.30 pm; List of websites to check results
READ | JAC Results 2023: How to check Jharkhand class 12th arts, commerce results via SMS

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT