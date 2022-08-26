JAC 9th Result 2022 Released At Jacresults.com, Click On Direct Link To Download

JAC 9th Result 2022 released: Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC released the class 9 result on Friday, August 26, 2022. Students who appeared for their year-end exams under the Jharkhand Board can check their result now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, they can go to the official website - jacresults.com. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.

JAC 9th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website for the Jharkhand Academic Council - jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link provided for Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result

Step 3: In the next step, registered candidates will have to enter their roll number and password

Step 4: Post entering the required details, the JAC 9th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result, go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check JAC class 9 result (Click here)

JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. This year a total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 Exam 2022. Students would be marked based on a grade system of A+, A, B, C, and D. For more details, students can go to the official website.