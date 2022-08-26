JAC 9th Result 2022 Released At Jacresults.com, Click On Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
JAC 9th Result 2022 released: Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC released the class 9 result on Friday, August 26, 2022. Students who appeared for their year-end exams under the Jharkhand Board can check their result now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, they can go to the official website - jacresults.com. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.
JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. This year a total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 Exam 2022. Students would be marked based on a grade system of A+, A, B, C, and D. For more details, students can go to the official website.