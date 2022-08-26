Last Updated:

JAC 9th Result 2022 Released At Jacresults.com, Click On Direct Link To Download

JAC 9th Result 2022 has been declared by the council on August 26, 2022. Those who took the exam can download result by following these steps.

JAC 9th Result 2022 released

JAC 9th Result 2022 released: Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC released the class 9 result on Friday, August 26, 2022. Students who appeared for their year-end exams under the Jharkhand Board can check their result now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, they can go to the official website - jacresults.com. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.

JAC 9th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website for the Jharkhand Academic Council - jacresults.com
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link provided for Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result
  • Step 3: In the next step, registered candidates will have to enter their roll number and password
  • Step 4: Post entering the required details, the JAC 9th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the result, go through the details mentioned on it
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
  • Here is the direct link to check JAC class 9 result (Click here)

JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. This year a total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 Exam 2022. Students would be marked based on a grade system of A+, A, B, C, and D. For more details, students can go to the official website. 

