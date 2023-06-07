JAC 9th Results 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Jharkhand Board Class 9 Mark Sheet

The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the JAC 9th class Result 2023 on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. Candidates who have taken the Jharkhand Board class 9 exams can check their results online. They will have to visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com to check their mark sheet.

Candidates will have to log in using their roll number and roll code to download the same. A direct link to check the result has been attached below. Candidates must follow the steps given here to check their results.

How to check JAC class 9th result 2023

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results of Class IX Examination - 2022”

A new page will be opened on the screen

Key in your login credentials like roll number and code and submit

Your JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.