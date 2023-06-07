Last Updated:

JAC 9th Results 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Jharkhand Board Class 9 Mark Sheet

JAC 9th results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared class 9th board results 2023. Candidates can check results online. Here's a direct link to check.

Nandini Verma
JAC 9th results 2023

The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the JAC 9th class Result 2023 on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. Candidates who have taken the Jharkhand Board class 9 exams can check their results online. They will have to visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com to check their mark sheet.

Candidates will have to log in using their roll number and roll code to download the same. A direct link to check the result has been attached below. Candidates must follow the steps given here to check their results.

Direct link to check JAC 9th class results

How to check JAC class 9th result 2023

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results of Class IX Examination - 2022”

A new page will be opened on the screen

Key in your login credentials like roll number and code and submit 

Your JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

