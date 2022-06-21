JAC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check Jharkhand Board Matric Results

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has finally released the JAC Class 10th Result and JAC Class 12 science stream result. Now candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. This year, more than 6.8 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.99 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2022 while 66 thousand students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Science Exam 2022. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 and 12 exams between March 24 and April 20, 2022. Along with the Class 10 result the Jharkhand Academic Council has also released the Class 12th Results.

JAC Matric Result 2022 | Pass Percentage

Among the 3,99,010 Class 10 students, as many as 3,73,893 students have passed the JAC Matric exam. A total number of 2,25,845 students secured 1st division. While 1,24,000 students secured 2nd division and 23,524 students bagged third division in Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam.

JAC Matric Result 2022: List of websites to check results

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 10 result 2022| Here is how to check JAC Results

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Here's how to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result via SMS

To check the Jharkhand Matric Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA10Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC

JAC Class 10 result 2022

Last year, class 10th board exams were cancelled owing to the COVID pandemic. All the students were declared passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board conducted the board exam following the COVID guidelines. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must visit the official website of JAC-jacresults.com.

Image: PTI/Representative