Today, on April 19, 2024, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to unveil the highly awaited JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2024. The board officials will make the grand announcement during the official press conference scheduled for 11:30 am. Students across Jharkhand are eager to know the names of the top scorers and their outstanding achievements.

To access the JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2024, students can visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Additionally, the results will also be available on the widely accessed Jagran Josh website - jagranjosh.com/results. Candidates must have their Jharkhand roll number and roll code handy to check the results.

The JAC Board 10th Merit List 2024 will showcase the highest-scoring students along with their total marks, ranks secured, and the respective schools they belong to. Last year, Shreya Songiri clinched the top spot in the JAC Board 10th Exam with a remarkable total of 490 marks.

JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2024:

The anticipation is high as students eagerly await the unveiling of the JAC 10th Toppers List 2024 at 11:30 am. As soon as the authorities declare the results in the press conference, the names of the top achievers will be promptly shared.

JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Glance Back at the Previous Year’s High Achievers

As students eagerly await this year's results, they can reminisce about the remarkable achievements of the top scorers from the previous year. Here's a look at the top performers from the JAC 10th Exam 2023:

Rank JAC 10th Toppers Name Marks Secured 1 Shreya Songiri 490 2 Saurabh Kumar Paul 489 3 Diksha Bharti 488 4 Deep Mitra 488 5 Manish Singh 487

JAC Board 10th Result 2023 Overall Statistics

Reflecting on the overall statistics of the JAC Board 10th Result 2023 provides valuable insights into the academic landscape. While we eagerly await the latest statistics for 2024, let's revisit the key highlights from 2023:

Number of students registered: 4,33,643

Number of students appeared: 4,27,294

Number of students passed: 4,07,559

Overall pass percentage: 95.38%

Pass percentage of girls: 95.54%

Pass percentage of boys: 95.19%

Stay tuned for the exciting revelation of this year's top achievers and the overall performance of JAC Board 10th students in 2024!