Last Updated:

JAC Class 11 Result Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

JAC Class 11 Result 2022: The results for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exam have been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

Written By
Amrit Burman
JAC Class 11 result 2022

Image: Shutterstock


The results for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exam have been finally released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). All those students who took part in the Class 11 exam can check and download their scores online by visiting the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In order to check the scores, candidates are required to log in using their credentials.

This year, the Class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step procedure to download the JAC Class 11 Result 2022.

List of websites to check JAC Class 11 Results 2022

  1. jacresult.com
  2. jac.jharkhand.giov.in
  3. jac.nic.in

JAC Result 2022: Here's how to check JAC 11th Result 2022

  • Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check the JAC 11th Result 2022.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JAC class 11th result link.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Then, download the JAC Class 11 scorecard.
  • Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

For direct link to check JAC Class 11 Results 2022 CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

READ | Jharkhand Result 2020: JAC Class 8 result declared today; here's how to check them
READ | Jharkhand JAC class 9th and 11th exam cancelled; students to be promoted
READ | JAC Class 10th admit card 2022 released, follow these steps to download hall tickets
READ | JAC Class 10 result 2022 declared; here's how to check Jharkhand Board Matric results
COMMENT