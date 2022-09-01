JAC Class 11 Result Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The results for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exam have been finally released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). All those students who took part in the Class 11 exam can check and download their scores online by visiting the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In order to check the scores, candidates are required to log in using their credentials.

This year, the Class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step procedure to download the JAC Class 11 Result 2022.

List of websites to check JAC Class 11 Results 2022

jacresult.com jac.jharkhand.giov.in jac.nic.in

JAC Result 2022: Here's how to check JAC 11th Result 2022

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check the JAC 11th Result 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JAC class 11th result link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Then, download the JAC Class 11 scorecard.

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

For direct link to check JAC Class 11 Results 2022 CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)