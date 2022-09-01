JAC Class 11 Result Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
The results for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exam have been finally released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). All those students who took part in the Class 11 exam can check and download their scores online by visiting the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In order to check the scores, candidates are required to log in using their credentials.
This year, the Class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step procedure to download the JAC Class 11 Result 2022.