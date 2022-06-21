JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result Declared, 91.43% Of Students Pass; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has finally released the JAC Class 12th Result for the Science stream. Now candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. The result has been announced by the State Education Minister, JAC Chairman along with other officials. Along with the Class 12 result the Jharkhand Academic Council has also released the Class 10th Results.
A total of 66,000 students appeared in the class 12th examination. As many as 54,768 students have secured the first division in Class 12th inter Science result. A total of 5,117 students have secured the 2nd division and 13 students have secured the third division. In the Class 12th JAC exam, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91.43 per cent.
Last year, class 12th board exams were cancelled owing to the COVID pandemic. All the students were declared passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board conducted the board exam following the COVID guidelines. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must visit the official website of JAC-jacresults.com.