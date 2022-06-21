JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result Declared, 91.43% Of Students Pass; Here's How To Check

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has finally released the JAC Class 12th Result for the Science stream. Now candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. The result has been announced by the State Education Minister, JAC Chairman along with other officials. Along with the Class 12 result the Jharkhand Academic Council has also released the Class 10th Results.

Pass percentage

A total of 66,000 students appeared in the class 12th examination. As many as 54,768 students have secured the first division in Class 12th inter Science result. A total of 5,117 students have secured the 2nd division and 13 students have secured the third division. In the Class 12th JAC exam, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91.43 per cent.

JAC 12 Result 2022: List of websites to check results

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 12 result 2022| Here is how to check JAC Results

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022 | Here's how to check Result via SMS

To check the Jharkhand Class 12th Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA12Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC

JAC Class 12 result 2022

Last year, class 12th board exams were cancelled owing to the COVID pandemic. All the students were declared passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board conducted the board exam following the COVID guidelines. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must visit the official website of JAC-jacresults.com.

(Image: PTI/Representative)