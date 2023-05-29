Last Updated:

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Where And How To Check Result

JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon declare the Jharkhand Board class 12th arts and commerce results in 2023.

JAC Jharkhand Board

JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon declare the Jharkhand Board class 12th arts and commerce results in 2023. As per reports, JAC arts and commerce results will be out on May 30 or 31. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their Jharkhand Board results online at  jacresults.com.  In this article, you will know where and how to check JAC results online. 

Where to check Jharkhand Board 12th arts, commerce results online?

  1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com 
  4. jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in 
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the JAC result would appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Jharkhand Academic Council has already declared the class 10th and class 12th science results on May 23. 81% of students passed the class 12th science exam and 95% of the students cleared the matric exam. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023. This year, around 6 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2023 while 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2023.

Rewards for Jharkhand Board toppers

The Jharkhand government will reward the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th who secure the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board Exams. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. Jharkhand government rolled out the scheme on Monday to encourage talented students to pursue higher studies.

