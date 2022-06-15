JAC Result 2022 Update: When To Expect Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results, How To Check

JAC Result 2022: The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results are likely to be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, soon. As per several media reports, the JAC results are expected to be out today. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results. As per sources, the results are expected to be announced before the end of this month. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com.

This year, more than 6.8 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.99 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2022 while 2.81 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 and 12 exams between March 24 and April 20, 2022. As per media reports, the Jharkhand Board is likely to release the list of toppers this time.

Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Results 2022 | Here is how to check JAC Results

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

JAC 10th result | JAC 12th result

Last year, class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled owing to the COVID pandemic. All the students were declared passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board conducted the board exam following the COVID guidelines. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must visit the official website of JAC-jacresults.com.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)