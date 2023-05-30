JAC Results 2023: How To Check Jharkhand Class 12th Arts, Commerce Results Via SMS

JAC Results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to declare the class 12th arts and commerce results 2023 today. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online at the official websites of JAC and other third-party websites.

Students can also check their JAC results via SMS. In case the result websites are not openeing or they do not have an active internet connection, the results can be sent on SMS as well. To get the JAC results on SMS, type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750, or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)registration number and Send it to 56263.

Where to check Jharkhand Board 12th arts, commerce results online?

jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023