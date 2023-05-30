Last Updated:

JAC Results 2023: How To Check Jharkhand Class 12th Arts, Commerce Results Via SMS

JAC Class 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams will be declared today, May 31. Know how to get Jharkhand Board results via SMS and websites.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
JAC results

Image: PTI


JAC Results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to declare the class 12th arts and commerce results 2023 today. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online at the official websites of JAC and other third-party websites. 

Students can also check their JAC results via SMS. In case the result websites are not openeing or they do not have an active internet connection, the results can be sent on SMS as well. To get the  JAC results on SMS, type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750, or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)registration number and Send it to 56263.

Where to check Jharkhand Board 12th arts, commerce results online?

  1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com 
  4. jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in 
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the JAC class 12 result would appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout.
READ | JAC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Science results OUT
READ | JAC 12th results 2023 Out: 81.45% of students pass, here's how to check Jharkhand results
READ | JAC 10th result 2023 Out; 95.38% pass; Here's how to check Jharkhand board matric result
READ | JAC Jharkhand Board class 12 arts, commerce results 2023: Where and how to check result
READ | JAC 12th arts, commerce results 2023 today at 2.30 pm; List of websites to check results

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT