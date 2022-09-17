JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check Scores

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced result for the Architecture Aptitude Test is expected to be released today. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. In order to check the scores, candidates are required to required enter details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number. According to the reports, JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Result is expected to be released at 5 pm today. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the JEE Advanced AAT Results.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: To check the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the AAT 2022 result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: Then, on the next window, enter the required details like the JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates then need to download the document for future use.

This year, the authorities conducted the exam for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Varanasi, Kharagpur, and Roorkee. The examination comprised questions from subjects like freehand drawing, geometrical drawing, architectural awareness, etc. Also, candidates were provided separate admit cards for the examination. It is strongly recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative