JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay released the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can download the response sheets now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2022 schedule highlights that the preliminary answer key will be released on September 3, 2022. The answer key will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 4, 2022. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check schedule highlights here

Exam was conducted on August 28, 2022

Question paper was released on August 29, 2022

Copy of candidate responses have been out on September 1, 2022

JEE Advanced Answer Key will be out on September 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on September 4, 2022

Final answer key will be out on September 11, 2022

Result will also be out on September 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet: Here's how to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download response sheet link

Step 3: In the next step candidates will have to enter their application number and password

Step 4: Post entering the details, the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same

Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 question papers were earlier released on August 29. The engineering entrance was held on August 28. The candidates who have successfully qualified JEE Advanced can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.