Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet Out, Here's How To Check It At jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet has been released at jeeadv.ac.in. Registered candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet

Image: Pexels


JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay released the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can download the response sheets now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2022 schedule highlights that the preliminary answer key will be released on September 3, 2022. The answer key will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 4, 2022. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11, 2022. 

JEE Advanced 2022: Check schedule highlights here

  • Exam was conducted on August 28, 2022
  • Question paper was released on August 29, 2022
  • Copy of candidate responses have been out on September 1, 2022
  • JEE Advanced Answer Key will be out on September 3, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections will end on September 4, 2022
  • Final answer key will be out on September 11, 2022
  • Result will also be out on September 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on download response sheet link
  • Step 3: In the next step candidates will have to enter their application number and password
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same
  • Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 question papers were earlier released on August 29. The engineering entrance was held on August 28. The candidates who have successfully qualified JEE Advanced can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

READ | JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be out on August 23, know how to download call letters
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 admit card out, click on direct link to download
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines here
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Analysis: Students find paper 1 'moderate to difficult'
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 question paper released, here's how to check the same
COMMENT