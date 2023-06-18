JEE Advanced 2023: VC Reddy Tops With 94.72% Marks, Check List Of Top-10 Rank Holders Here

Quick links:
JEE Advanced result 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has declared the results of Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2023 today, June 18. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has become the JEE Advanced 2023 topper by scoring 341 marks. He is a candidate from the IIT Hyderabad zone.
VC Reddy got 94.72% marks in JEE Advanced to become the topper. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2023. She bagged AIR 56. She scored 298 marks (82.7%) in JEE Advanced 2023. Check list of top-10 rank holders here.
This year, a total of 189744 candidates have registered for the exam. A total of 180372 candidates appeared for the exam in both papers. Out of them, 43773 qualified.
Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website-jeeadv.ac.in. To check the JEE Advanced results and final answer, students will be required to log in using credentials such as their registration number and DOB.
